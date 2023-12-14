Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 866,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 295,266 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $13.91.
The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
