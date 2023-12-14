Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 866,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 295,266 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $13.91.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 505,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 450,722 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.