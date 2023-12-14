Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.57

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 8223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,198,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

