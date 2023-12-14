Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,348 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 235% compared to the average volume of 3,085 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 820,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,042. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $6,538,500. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,522 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.