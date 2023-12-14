Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Acquires £21,072.24 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts acquired 18,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £21,072.24 ($26,452.72).

Frontier Developments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON FDEV traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.60 ($1.44). 1,121,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,922. Frontier Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.21). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

