FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.58. 5,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.