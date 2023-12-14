FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.73. 6,538 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,682,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

