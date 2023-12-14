FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 13.2% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 12,088,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 11,993,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.58.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 80,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 957,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 305,234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

