FuelCell Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 5,701 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,182. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 87,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 756,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

