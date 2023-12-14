G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

G City Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About G City

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

