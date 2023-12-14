GameStop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 124,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 70,210 call options.

GameStop Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE GME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 8,611,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

