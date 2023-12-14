GameStop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 124,491 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical volume of 70,210 call options.
NYSE GME traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 8,611,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. GameStop has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.
GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
