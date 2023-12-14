Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.63. 239,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $126.99.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

