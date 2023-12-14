Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 221,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 86,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Generation Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.