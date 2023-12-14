Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.52

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $77.49, with a volume of 240008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.