Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.02. 2,777,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,291. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

