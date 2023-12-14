Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $60.42

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.42, but opened at $65.00. Glaukos shares last traded at $66.18, with a volume of 704,999 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.