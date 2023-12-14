Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.37

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 90285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 327,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 920,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,632,000 after buying an additional 276,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

