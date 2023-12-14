Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Up 0%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $29.27. Approximately 28,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 580% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

