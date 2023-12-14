Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,322,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,001 shares during the quarter. Haleon accounts for approximately 7.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Haleon worth $77,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Haleon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Haleon by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 873,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after buying an additional 332,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,923. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.