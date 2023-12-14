Head-To-Head Analysis: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 FormFactor 0 5 3 0 2.38

ASE Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 14.00%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.34% 12.41% 5.47% FormFactor -1.09% 1.24% 1.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ASE Technology and FormFactor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $22.52 billion 0.88 $2.00 billion $0.57 15.93 FormFactor $747.94 million 4.28 $50.74 million ($0.09) -457.50

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASE Technology beats FormFactor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probe systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.