Head-To-Head Analysis: NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Australia Bank and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Australia Bank $18.60 billion 3.40 $4.91 billion N/A N/A NewtekOne $86.24 million 4.20 $32.31 million $1.00 14.68

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Australia Bank and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25

NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NewtekOne pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Australia Bank and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37%

Volatility & Risk

National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NewtekOne beats National Australia Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

