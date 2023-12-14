Head-To-Head Comparison: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) versus Its Rivals

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1060 2389 2931 103 2.32

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 105.08%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 47.24%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -203.56% -3.13% -3.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 25.70 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.71 billion $1.63 billion 1.88

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

