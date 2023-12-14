Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.7 billion-$30.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.7 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.500 EPS.

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,993,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

