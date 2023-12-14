High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 453 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,417. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

