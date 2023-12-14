High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 848,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,605. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

