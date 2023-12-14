Hims & Hers Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,465 put options.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $219,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $34,667.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,098 shares of company stock valued at $785,410. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $550,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 215.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,409,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 962,971 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 345.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

HIMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 1,292,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,246. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

