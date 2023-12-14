Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.77 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $184.38 million and $4.77 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

