Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Down 3.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $469.44 and last traded at $470.01. 750,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,181,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

