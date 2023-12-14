iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.81. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Climate Change Solutions ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.