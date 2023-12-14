IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IROQ. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in IF Bancorp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IF Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in IF Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 252,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IROQ traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. IF Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 4.46%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

