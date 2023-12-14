iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,547,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the previous session’s volume of 375,844 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.75.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $675.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

