ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Up 20.8 %

Shares of IPA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 240,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,165. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Monday, September 18th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

