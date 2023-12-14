ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 1057135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

