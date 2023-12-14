Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) SVP Sells 1,332 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

