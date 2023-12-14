International Biotechnology (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Biotechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 630 ($7.91). 199,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,717. International Biotechnology has a 52-week low of GBX 548 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 744 ($9.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 624.89. The firm has a market cap of £246.58 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver acquired 2,500 shares of International Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 573 ($7.19) per share, for a total transaction of £14,325 ($17,982.68). Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

