International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.90

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

International Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

LON IBT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 630 ($7.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 585.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 624.89. International Biotechnology has a twelve month low of GBX 548 ($6.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 744 ($9.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £246.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity at International Biotechnology

In other International Biotechnology news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 2,500 shares of International Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.19) per share, with a total value of £14,325 ($17,982.68). 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Biotechnology

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

