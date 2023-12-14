InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Trading Down 4.8%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVAGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 566,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 534.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

