Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 41.9% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

