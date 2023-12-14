Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 6.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $29,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.23. 10,682,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.