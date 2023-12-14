Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.