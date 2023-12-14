Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.45 and last traded at $108.81. 5,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
