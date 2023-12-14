Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.45 and last traded at $108.81. 5,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 273.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.