Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.49. 582 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Investor AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.