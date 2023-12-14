Investors Buy High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,160,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

