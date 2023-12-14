Investors Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 316,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,696. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 400.00% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on KIRK

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.