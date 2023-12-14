iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,534,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,286,006 shares.The stock last traded at $96.20 and had previously closed at $95.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
