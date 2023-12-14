iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,534,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,286,006 shares.The stock last traded at $96.20 and had previously closed at $95.56.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,373,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

