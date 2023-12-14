iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 43,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 5,038 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.