iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 43,455 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 5,038 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

