iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 1,099,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.