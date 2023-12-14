iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 1,099,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1784 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,407,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,159,000 after acquiring an additional 245,598 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 602,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,983,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 476,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.