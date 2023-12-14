iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.48. 484,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

