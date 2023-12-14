iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.78. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,920. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $91.63 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

