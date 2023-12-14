iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Up 0%

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

