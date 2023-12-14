iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.37

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.37 and last traded at $77.19, with a volume of 7173178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,555,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 4,413,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,300 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,246,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after acquiring an additional 725,272 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

